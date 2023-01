Art created by artificial Intelligence DALL-E is one of several artificial intelligence software programs that can turn anything you type, no matter how absurd, into art, in any style you like, drawing from hundreds of millions of images in its database. And with this technological advance come some serious downsides. Correspondent David Pogue looks at how AI is changing the game in graphics, interior design, architecture, fashion and moviemaking, while causing artists to worry about protecting their creative livelihood.