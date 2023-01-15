Watch CBS News

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 1/15

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at art created by artificial intelligence, and the downsides it poses. Plus: Mark Whitaker explores a remarkable tale of 19th century deception, and a couple's escape from slavery; Jim Axelrod interviews actress Pamela Anderson about her memoir, "Love, Pamela"; Kelefa Sanneh talks with Maryland's Governor-elect Wes Moore; Serena Altschul visits a Philadelphia exhibition of works by Modigliani; Lee Cowan talks with the stars, and the inspirations, of the football comedy "80 for Brady"; and Luke Burbank tests his marbles expertise at the Rolley Hole Marbles National Championship in rural Tennessee.
