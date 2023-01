At a Minn. school, fixing accessibility is child's play Glen Lake Elementary, in Hopkins, Minnesota, has students with physical disabilities, but no wheelchair merry-go-round, swings, or other adaptive playground equipment whatsoever. Which really bothered the kids in Betsy Julien's 5th grade class, to the point where one day they asked her if they could just buy the equipment themselves. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on how the students dove head-first into fixing a $300,000 problem.