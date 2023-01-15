One couple's remarkable escape from slavery In 1848 Ellen Craft, an enslaved woman in Macon, Georgia, feared that her father – who was her White enslaver – would claim any child she bore as his property. And so, she and her husband, also enslaved, embarked on a remarkable ruse: Fleeing the South, she masqueraded as a male White slaveowner accompanied by "his" slave. Correspondent Mark Whitaker talks with Ilyon Woo, author of "Master Slave Husband Wife: An Epic Journey from Slavery to Freedom," and with Peggy Preacely, the couple's great-great-granddaughter.