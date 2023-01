From 1995: Russell Banks, novelist and moralist Acclaimed novelist Russell Banks, author of such bestsellers as "Affliction," "The Sweet Hereafter" and "Continental Drift," died on Sunday, January 7, at age 82. In this interview originally broadcast on "CBS Sunday Morning" on June 4, 1995, Banks talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about writing of marginalized people, such as the characters in his novel "Rule of the Bone," and of capturing the "magical importance" in their lives.