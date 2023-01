Pamela Anderson on surviving her wild ride In a new memoir, "Love, Pamela," and a documentary to debut on Netflix, "Baywatch" icon Pamela Anderson reveals details about traumas she suffered as a child, and during a life lived in the harsh spotlight of the paparazzi. At her home on Vancouver Island, Anderson talks with correspondent Jim Axelrod about her notorious sex tape whose leak, she said, was "hurtful," and about how being a mother helped her survive becoming tabloid fodder.