This week on "Sunday Morning" (February 23)

COVER STORY: Are we heading toward a constitutional crisis?

President Trump, who tried to overturn the 2020 election result, has been shattering norms upon returning to the Oval Office. Since the nation's founding, the guardrails that have kept presidents in check have been in the courts and Congress. But will they hold? "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa talks with legal analysts about constitutional order and the limits of executive power.

ALMANAC: February 23

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.



ARTS: Gallery owner Larry Gagosian on the "blood sport" of the art world

He's been called "the biggest art dealer in the history of the world." With 18 galleries around the globe, Larry Gagosian has more exhibition space than most museums. He talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about his estimated billion-dollar-a-year business; New York's competitive art world; spotting the talent of a young Jean-Michel Basquiat; and why, at age 79, he thinks resting is "overrated."

An 1896 portrait of William McKinley, 25th President of the United States. Glasshouse Vintage/Universal History Archive via Getty Images

HISTORY: President William McKinley's America

President Trump has repeatedly expressed admiration for one predecessor in particular: William McKinley, our 25th president, who loved tariffs, and oversaw an expansion of U.S. territory around the globe. But McKinley is best remembered as being one of the four presidents that was assassinated, and for having his name attached to a mountain in Alaska. Correspondent Mo Rocca visits America's heartland in search of the legacy of the Gilded Age chief executive.

Portraits of Holocaust survivors by photographer Gillian Laub, for her project, "Live2Tell." Gillian Laub

PHOTOGRAPHY: Holocaust survivors on bearing witness

It's estimated that of the 200,000 survivors of the Holocaust still with us, half will be gone in the next 5-7 years, which is why photographer Gillian Laub has been taking photos of as many Holocaust survivors as she can – more than 300 portraits so far. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Laub about her project, called "Live2Tell." He also talks with some survivors – models of courage, fortitude and grace – who bear witness to the horrors they experienced, and to the antisemitism they see today in America. As 89-year-old Stella Sonnenschein says, "We have a job to do."

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Ah, the booming sound of a mighty elk ... actually, it sounds kind of high-pitched and squeaky. Nate Milton

NATURE: Why does a big elk sound so puny?

In this animated video essay, "Sunday Morning" contributor Robert Krulwich and animator Nate Milton go inside one of Nature's mysteries, to examine why an adult male elk, weighing around half a ton, makes such an uncharacteristically high-pitched sound.

Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti tests his "Survivor" skills in Fiji. CBS News

TV: Behind the scenes of "Survivor" Season 48

A pioneer of reality TV, the CBS show "Survivor" celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The game is simple: can one player outwit, outplay and outlast 17 others isolated on a South Pacific island to win the $1 million prize? "Sunday Morning" goes behind-the-scenes, as correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti visits Fiji, site of the "Survivor" challenge, to talk with host and showrunner Jeff Probst, along with cast and crew members, before the start of Season 48. Vigliotti also tests his stamina by taking part in a challenge rehearsal. Will he be voted out?

To watch a preview of "Survivor" click on the video player below:

Seth Doane with Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was severely wounded by a Russian missile attack while covering the war in Ukraine. CBS News

BOOKS: "Resolute": Benjamin Hall on embracing the challenge of recovery

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall and his crew were covering the war in Ukraine on March 14, 2022, when their car was struck by Russian missiles. Critically wounded, Hall was the only survivor. He wrote about the efforts to rescue him in his bestseller, "Saved." Now, he writes about his long road to recovery in his latest book, "Resolute: How We Humans Keep Finding Ways to Beat the Toughest Odds." Hall talks with correspondent Seth Doane about the importance of conflict reporting, and the tragedy he carries with him.

WEB EXCLUSIVES:

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Presidential History with Mo Rocca (YouTube Video)

Watch as correspondent Mo Rocca delves into the lives of American presidents with his entertaining stories of some of history's best- (and least-) remembered leaders.

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Adrien Brody and live movie music (Video)

Actor Adrien Brody sits down with Tracy Smith to discuss his latest film "The Brutalist." Then, David Pogue learns about symphony orchestra concerts where a film coincides with a live performance of the music found in the movie.

