"Resolute": Benjamin Hall on embracing the challenge of recovery Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall and his crew were covering the war in Ukraine on March 14, 2022, when their car was struck by Russian missiles. Critically wounded, Hall was the only survivor. He wrote about the efforts to rescue him in his bestseller, "Saved." Now, he writes about his long road to recovery in his latest book, "Resolute: How We Humans Keep Finding Ways to Beat the Toughest Odds." Hall talks with correspondent Seth Doane about the importance of conflict reporting, and the tragedy he carries with him.