Home team In 2021, Ama Tening Sow, a young boy from Dakar, Senegal, had dreams of playing basketball in the United States. A private high school in Pennsylvania sponsored him, but in 2022, the school went out of business, leaving the 15-year-old homeless and penniless, with nowhere to go. Enter Dave McComb, who was asked if he would take in Ama. Steve Hartman reports on an atypical host family.