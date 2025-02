"Weathering" and its effect on poor health and life expectancy Arline Geronimus' research indicates societal pressures like institutional racism, classism, financial stressors or the environment can impact not just the length of life, but also the quality of life for marginalized communities suffering chronic diseases. She talks with correspondent Nancy Giles about her book, "Weathering: The Extraordinary Stress of Ordinary Life in an Unjust Society."