2/23: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Robert Costa examines a potential constitutional crisis involving President Trump testing the limits of presidential power. Also: Jonathan Vigliotti travels to Fiji for a behind-the-scenes look at “Survivor”; Lee Cowan talks with photographer Gillian Laub about her project Live2Tell, in which she takes portraits of Holocaust survivors; Seth Doane sits down with Benjamin Hall, a Fox News war correspondent who was severely wounded in Ukraine; Anthony Mason interviews Larry Gagosian, who has been called "the biggest art dealer in the history of the world”; and Mo Rocca looks back at the presidency of William McKinley, one of four presidents to be assassinated.
