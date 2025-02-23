Extended interview: "Survivor" host and showrunner Jeff Probst In this web exclusive, Jeff Probst, the host of the reality series "Survivor" since its debut in 2000, talks with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti in Fiji about the social experiment in which strangers stranded on an island must work together – and compete against each other – to win a $1 million prize. Probst, who is also the series showrunner, discusses the improvisational nature of the series as a study of human behavior; the unseen operations of the base camp behind the scenes; how psychology plays into the show's storytelling, including borrowing tactics used in police interrogation videos in his role as host; and the strength of diversity in the show's casting process.