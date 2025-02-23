Holocaust survivors on bearing witness It's estimated that of the 200,000 survivors of the Holocaust still with us, half will be gone in the next 5-7 years, which is why photographer Gillian Laub has been taking photos of as many Holocaust survivors as she can – more than 300 portraits so far. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Laub about her project, called "Live2Tell." He also talks with some survivors – models of courage, fortitude and grace – who bear witness to the horrors they experienced, and to the antisemitism they see today in America. As 89-year-old Stella Sonnenschein says, "We have a job to do."