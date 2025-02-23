Behind the scenes of "Survivor" Season 48 A pioneer of reality TV, the CBS show "Survivor" celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The game is simple: can one player outwit, outplay and outlast 17 others isolated on a South Pacific island to win the $1 million prize? "Sunday Morning" goes behind-the-scenes, as correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti visits Fiji, site of the "Survivor" challenge, to talk with host and showrunner Jeff Probst, along with cast and crew members, before the start of Season 48. Vigliotti also tests his stamina by taking part in a challenge rehearsal. Will he be voted out?