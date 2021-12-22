This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 26)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: The universal nostalgia for "Country Roads"

"Country Roads," a song about a longing for home (co-written by a songwriter who had never even been in West Virginia), has been embraced by the Mountain State in a big way, and has since been appropriated by singers around the world looking for their very own "place I belong." Correspondent Conor Knighton looks into the genesis and global impact of John Denver's first big hit; and with country star Brad Paisley about the special pull the song has for him.

For more info:



A LOOK BACK: Top news stories of 2021 month-by-month

"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on key events of a dramatic year.

Gen. Jean-Louis Georgelin, who is overseeing the reconstruction of Notre Dame, with correspondent Seth Doane on the roof of the 12th century cathedral, which was damaged by fire in 2019. CBS News

POSTCARD FROM PARIS: Reconstructing Notre Dame Cathedral

It's at the heart of Paris, in every sense of the word, and so when Notre Dame Cathedral was engulfed by fire in April 2019, it became the nation's mission to restore the medieval church to its full glory. Correspondent Seth Doane was given rare access to the cathedral's interior as it undergoes repairs, and talks with the former military general in charge of completing the effort by 2024.

GALLERY: Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

For more info:



A LOOK BACK: 2021 in online searches



Actor Peter Dinklage, star of the new film "Cyrano." CBS News

MOVIES: Peter Dinklage on recasting the hero of "Cyrano"

The famously private "Game of Thrones" star talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about a new film adaptation of the play "Cyrano de Bergerac," featuring Dinklage as the ghostwriter of love letters wooing the beautiful Roxanne. Stahl also talks with "Cyrano" screenwriter Erica Schmidt (Dinklage's wife); and with director Joe Wright, who reveals how the period romance almost devolved into a disaster movie while shooting near a suddenly-active volcano.

To watch a trailer for "Cyrano' click on the video player below:

For more info:



A LOOK BACK: 2021 in movies



A portrait of Ludwig van Beethoven as he composed the "Missa Solemnis" (1820), by Joseph Karl Stieler. Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

MUSIC: The defiance of Ludwig van Beethoven

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but a lifetime of maladies – including the almost-total loss of his hearing – threatened his ability to write music. He would overcome thoughts of suicide to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony and its optimistic final movement, "Ode to Joy." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Jan Swafford and conductor Marin Alsop about Beethoven's incredible triumph over terrible mental and physical suffering; and with a hearing specialist who has created a simulation of how Beethoven actually heard his music.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Soldier surprise



Clockwise from top left: Broadway composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim; Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman and Secretary of State Gen. Colin Powell; "Lou Grant" actor Ed Asner; "Interview with the Vampire" author Anne Rice; "The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman" actress Cicely Tyson; and baseball Hall of Famer Hank Aaron. © Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/via Getty Images; Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; CBS; Philip Gould/Corbis via Getty Images; Jack Mitchell/Getty Images; Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

A LOOK BACK: Hail and farewell – A tribute to those we lost in 2021

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women who passed away this year, who'd touched us in unforgettable ways, and left us with wisdom, love, and the satisfaction of lives well-lived. Lee Cowan reports.



A LOOK BACK: 2021 in books



COMMENTARY: TBD



COMMENTARY: Faith Salie on saying "grace"

The "Sunday Morning" contributor suggests her own Word of the Year – one that has taken on many meanings in a challenging time.

For more info:



A LOOK BACK: 2021 in trends



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

CBS News/Simon & Schuster

PODCAST: "Unsung Science"

"Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue explores the origin stories behind some of the most mind-blowing advances in science and technology. Presented by CBS News and Simon & Schuster.

Listen to the episode, "How the Cellphone was Born: Three Months of Craziness":

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, TikTok, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!