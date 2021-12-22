This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 26)
Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: The universal nostalgia for "Country Roads"
"Country Roads," a song about a longing for home (co-written by a songwriter who had never even been in West Virginia), has been embraced by the Mountain State in a big way, and has since been appropriated by singers around the world looking for their very own "place I belong." Correspondent Conor Knighton looks into the genesis and global impact of John Denver's first big hit; and with country star Brad Paisley about the special pull the song has for him.
A LOOK BACK: Top news stories of 2021 month-by-month
"Sunday Morning" host Jane Pauley looks back on key events of a dramatic year.
POSTCARD FROM PARIS: Reconstructing Notre Dame Cathedral
It's at the heart of Paris, in every sense of the word, and so when Notre Dame Cathedral was engulfed by fire in April 2019, it became the nation's mission to restore the medieval church to its full glory. Correspondent Seth Doane was given rare access to the cathedral's interior as it undergoes repairs, and talks with the former military general in charge of completing the effort by 2024.
GALLERY: Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
MOVIES: Peter Dinklage on recasting the hero of "Cyrano"
The famously private "Game of Thrones" star talks with "60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl about a new film adaptation of the play "Cyrano de Bergerac," featuring Dinklage as the ghostwriter of love letters wooing the beautiful Roxanne. Stahl also talks with "Cyrano" screenwriter Erica Schmidt (Dinklage's wife); and with director Joe Wright, who reveals how the period romance almost devolved into a disaster movie while shooting near a suddenly-active volcano.
MUSIC: The defiance of Ludwig van Beethoven
Ludwig van Beethoven (1770-1827) was a composer of extraordinary gifts, but a lifetime of maladies – including the almost-total loss of his hearing – threatened his ability to write music. He would overcome thoughts of suicide to compose his masterwork: the Ninth Symphony and its optimistic final movement, "Ode to Joy." Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with biographer Jan Swafford and conductor Marin Alsop about Beethoven's incredible triumph over terrible mental and physical suffering; and with a hearing specialist who has created a simulation of how Beethoven actually heard his music.
HARTMAN: Soldier surprise
A LOOK BACK: Hail and farewell – A tribute to those we lost in 2021
"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the creative, inspiring and newsworthy men and women who passed away this year, who'd touched us in unforgettable ways, and left us with wisdom, love, and the satisfaction of lives well-lived. Lee Cowan reports.
A LOOK BACK: 2021 in books
COMMENTARY: Faith Salie on saying "grace"
The "Sunday Morning" contributor suggests her own Word of the Year – one that has taken on many meanings in a challenging time.
