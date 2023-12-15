This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 17)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Hosted by Jane Pauley.

Bryant Gumbel. CBS News

COVER STORY: Bryant Gumbel on wrapping up HBO's "Real Sports": "I've kind of lived my fantasy life"

After 29 seasons, the final episode of his sports journalism show premieres this week on HBO. Gumbel talks with "Sunday Morning" host (and one-time "Today" show co-host) Jane Pauley about his career path from sports to morning news, and his nickname, "Never Stumble Gumbel"; his most important role model; and why the 320th edition of "Real Sports" is his last.

PREVIEW: Bryant Gumbel opens up to friend Jane Pauley on "CBS News Sunday Morning" | Watch Video

ALMANAC: December 17

"Sunday Morning" looks at important historical events on this date.

At 102, toy inventor Eddy Goldfarb is still busy creating. CBS News

'TIS THE SEASON: Toying around with toymaker Eddy Goldfarb

If you had a toy or game in the last 70+ years that you really loved, there's a decent chance you've got toy inventor Eddy Goldfarb to thank for it. And at age 102, he is still creating. Correspondent Luke Burbank sat down with Goldfarb, who says he was too busy inventing Yakity-Yak wind-up chattering teeth, or games like Ker Plunk, to be able to play them himself; and with Goldfarb's filmmaker-daughter, Lyn Goldfarb, about her father's secret to success.,

Correspondent Seth Doane with singer Kylie Minogue in London. CBS News

MUSIC: Kylie Minogue

Australian singer Kylie Minogue is a global superstar and Grammy-winner, with 80 million records sold – and now, the sparkling, high-energy pop star has landed in the United States, performing a residency at Voltaire, in the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. She talked with correspondent Seth Doane about measuring success; her Grammy-nominated hit "Padam Padam"; overcoming a diagnosis of breast cancer; and how, at age 55, she's endured in a constantly changing pop music world.

Visitors to the exhibition "Picasso in Fontainebleau," at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, view Pablo Picasso's 1921 painting "Three Musicians." CBS News

ARTS: Pablo Picasso: Different perspectives on the cubist's life and art

This year, nearly 50 museums and galleries around the world are marking the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's death, by honoring the artist's revolutionary vision while also, in the era of #MeToo, reappraising the master's reputation. Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with the artist's daughter, Paloma Picasso; art critic Deborah Solomon; and artist Mickalene Thomas, about how Picasso should be viewed today.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Artist Françoise Gilot, on life with and after Picasso

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Picasso and his mistress, his muse

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Picasso's influence on American artists

PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Martha Stewart shares some decorating ideas for the holidays. CBS News

'TIS THE SEASON: Martha Stewart on decorating for the holidays

The lifestyle entrepreneur and host of "Martha Gardens" offers her advice on picking and decorating a Christmas tree, and fashioning a beautiful wreath or bough.

HARTMAN: Secret Santa

Dick Van Dyke sits down with correspondent Tracy Smith. CBS News

TV: Dick Van Dyke: Forever young

The actor beloved for his performances in such films as "Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and the classic TV sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," is being celebrated in a new two-hour tribute special, "Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic" (airing on CBS December 21 and streaming on Paramount+). Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with the ever-youthful Van Dyke to talk about his illustrative career, winning new generations of fans, and building a body of work that has yet to be finished.

Ernie Button's evocative image transforms the remnants at the bottom of a finished glass of Aberlour Single Malt Scotch. Ernie Button

PHOTOGRAPHY: Capturing art left behind in a whiskey glass

Photographer Ernie Button, a whiskey fan, discovered that the dried remains of single malt scotch in the bottom of a glass can offer unique and tantalizing patterns, even evoking alien worlds. His colored photographs of that evaporated whiskey crud are the basis of a new book and photo exhibition, "The Art of Whisky." Button talked with correspondent David Pogue about how paying attention to the overlooked can reveal a previously unknown beauty.

Native American weaver Naiomi Glasses. Instagram

FASHION: Naiomi Glasses on weaving Native American art, skateboarding and Ralph Lauren

At 26, Navajo artist Naiomi Glasses is passing down generations of a rich Native American tradition of weaving through her collaboration with Ralph Lauren, by becoming the fashion house's first artist-in-residence. This month Glasses, who brought her love of Navajo designs and skateboarding to social media, is launching her new collection, which she calls a love letter to her people. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.

COMMENTARY: Charles M. Blow on reversing the Great Migration

In his 2001 book, "The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto," New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote about the Great Migration (in which six million Black Americans in the early to mid-20th century moved from the South to the North and West seeking greater economic and political opportunities) and called for a "reverse migration" back to the South, where Black Americans would once again be the majority. He talks about expanding that thesis into the new HBO documentary, "South to Black Power."

To watch a trailer for "South to Black Power" click on the video player below:

