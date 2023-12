Toying around with toymaker Eddy Goldfarb If you had a toy or game in the last 70+ years that you really loved, there's a decent chance you've got toy inventor Eddy Goldfarb to thank for it. And at age 102, he is still creating. Correspondent Luke Burbank sat down with Goldfarb, who says he was too busy inventing Yakity-Yak wind-up chattering teeth, or games like Ker Plunk, to be able to play them himself; and with Goldfarb's filmmaker-daughter, Lyn Goldfarb, about her father's secret to success.