The Hostage Story | Sunday on 60 Minutes

Almost three months into the Israel-Hamas war, correspondent Lesley Stahl returns to the region and speaks with a freed Israeli hostage in her first interview since spending more than 50 days in captivity by Hamas in Gaza.
