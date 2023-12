Dream Weaver: Navajo designer Naiomi Glasses At 26, Navajo artist Naiomi Glasses is passing down generations of a rich Native American tradition of weaving through her collaboration with Ralph Lauren, by becoming the fashion house's first artist-in-residence. This month Glasses, who brought her love of Navajo designs and skateboarding to social media, is launching her new collection, which she calls a love letter to her people. Correspondent Serena Altschul reports.