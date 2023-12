Kylie Minogue on success and surviving cancer Australian singer Kylie Minogue is a global superstar and Grammy-winner, with 80 million records sold – and now, the sparkling, high-energy pop star has landed in the United States, performing a residency at Voltaire, in the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. She talked with correspondent Seth Doane about measuring success; her Grammy-nominated hit "Padam Padam"; overcoming breast cancer; and how, at age 55, she's endured in a constantly changing pop music world.