Dick Van Dyke: Forever young The actor beloved for his performances in such films as "Mary Poppins," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" and the classic TV sitcom "The Dick Van Dyke Show," is being celebrated in a new two-hour tribute special, "Dick Van Dyke: 98 Years of Magic" (airing on CBS December 21 and streaming on Paramount+). Correspondent Tracy Smith sits down with the ever-youthful Van Dyke to talk about his illustrative career, winning new generations of fans, and building a body of work that has yet to be finished.