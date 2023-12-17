12/17: Sunday Morning Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Pauley sits down with friend and former "Today" colleague Bryant Gumbel to talk about his biggest role model, and the end of his award-winning HBO series, "Real Sports." Also: Tracy Smith interviews actor Dick Van Dyke, who's just turned 98; Seth Doane visits with Australian pop superstar Kylie Minogue; Lesley Stahl interviews a doctor about the abuses suffered by hostages kidnapped by Hamas; as museums around the world honor Pablo Picasso 50 years after his death, Anthony Mason talks with the artist's daughter, Paloma; Serena Altschul profiles Navajo weaver and fashion designer Naiomi Glasses; Luke Burbank meets 102-year-old toy inventor Eddy Goldfarb; and Martha Stewart offers holiday decorating tips.