Bryant Gumbel on wrapping up HBO's "Real Sports" After 29 seasons, the final episode of his sports journalism show premieres this week on HBO. Gumbel talks with "Sunday Morning" host (and one-time "Today" show co-host) Jane Pauley about his career path from sports to morning news, and his nickname, "Never Stumble Gumbel"; his most important role model; and why the 320th edition of "Real Sports" is his last.