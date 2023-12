Pablo Picasso: Different perspectives on the cubist's life and art This year, nearly 50 museums and galleries around the world are marking the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso's death, by honoring the artist's revolutionary vision while also, in the era of #MeToo, reappraising the master's reputation. Correspondent Anthony Mason talks with the artist's daughter, Paloma Picasso; art critic Deborah Solomon; and artist Mickalene Thomas, about how Picasso should be viewed today.