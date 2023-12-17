Charles M. Blow on reversing the Great Migration In his 2001 book, "The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto," New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote about the Great Migration (in which six million Black Americans in the early to mid-20th century moved from the South to the North and West seeking greater economic and political opportunities) and called for a "reverse migration" back to the South, where Black Americans would once again be the majority. He talks about expanding that thesis into the new HBO documentary, "South to Black Power."