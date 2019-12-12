This week on "Sunday Morning" (December 15)

COVER STORY: Delivering the goods

Today, delivery is a bigger business than ever. With online shopping it's estimated the U.S. Postal Service, FedEx and UPS will process, sort and deliver more than two billion packages between Thanksgiving and New Year's Eve. Amazon's own fleet of delivery trucks is expected to handle 275 million holiday season shipments. John Blackstone got access to the testing of delivery drones that may replace many of those truck deliveries. And then there are the Kiwibots – four-wheeled robots that navigate sidewalks to bring food to hungry college students in Berkeley, Calif. Blackstone also witnessed something somewhat anachronistic in these times: organic dairy products delivered by a milkman.

ALMANAC: Saving the Leaning Tower of Pisa

On December 15, 2001, one of the world's most recognizable and beloved landmarks reopened to the public after an 11-year renovation aimed at preventing a catastrophe. Jane Pauley reports.

ART: Foot and mouth

Lee Cowan introduces us to two amazing artists who paint without hands. They are members of Mouth & Foot Painting Artists, an association of about 800 artists who are empowered through their artistry despite disabilities.

Harvey Keitel (right), with CBS News' Anthony Mason. CBS News

MOVIES: Harvey Keitel

Hollywood hasn't always considered Harvey Keitel, as he puts it, "bankable." But he's always memorable, in such films as Martin Scorsese's "Mean Streets," "Taxi Driver" and "The Last Temptation of Christ," "Thelma & Louise," "Bugsy" (for which he earned an Academy Award nomination), "Pulp Fiction," and his latest, a reunion with Scorsese in "The Irishman." Keitel talked with "CBS This Morning" co-host Anthony Mason about his journey from Brooklyn and the Marines to being a "really lucky" actor who is not, he contends, a star.

To watch a trailer for "The Irishman" click on the video player below:

RETAIL: Nordstrom

At a time when department stories are struggling, Nordstrom has just opened its first-ever New York City flagship store. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks about Nordstrom's history and longevity with some of the fourth-generation family members who have been minding the store.

Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Saoirse Ronan and Eliza Scanlen in Greta Gerwig's "Little Women." CBS News

MOVIES: "Little Women"

Correspondent Rita Braver visits the Concord, Mass., home of Louisa May Alcott to explore the story behind her classic novel "Little Women," about the progressive and artistic March sisters. She also talks with director Greta Gerwig and actress Saoirse Ronan about the latest movie version of the beloved tale, and why we're still talking about "Little Women" after 150 years.

To watch a trailer for "Little Women" click on the video player below:

'TIS THE SEASON: Holiday gift ideas from Techno Claus

Techno Claus, who looks suspiciously like "Sunday Morning" contributor David Pogue but sounds like no one else, delivers some gift suggestions for those on your holiday list who love gadgets.



COMMENTARY: Point-Counterpoint on impeachment

"Sunday Morning" presents two opinions on the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, from New York Times opinion columnist Thomas L. Friedman, and Eliana Johnson, editor-in-chief of the political website Washington Free Beacon.

CALENDAR: Week of Dec. 16

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



