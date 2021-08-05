This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 8)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: Clearing the heavens of space junk

The amount of debris in low-Earth orbit has increased tremendously, putting satellites and the International Space Station in danger of colliding with even the tiniest bits of space junk. Correspondent David Pogue explores how companies are working to create ways to clean up space before disaster happens.

For more info:

Wine bottles which have been aged on the sea floor. CBS News

VINICULTURE: Wine cellar in the sea

About a mile off the coast of Santa Barbara, Calif., a sunken treasure of wine is aging under the waves, gently rocked and chilled by the ocean currents. Correspondent Ben Tracy talks with Emanuele Azzaretto, co-founder of Ocean Fathoms, about laying down fine wines in the murky depths, where bottles retain their bouquet – and gain an artful flourish of sea shell adornments.

For more info:

Red Rocks Amphitheatre, outside Denver, is a naturally-formed and geologically-advantageous site for music performances. CBS News

MUSIC: Red Rocks: Nature's perfect music stage

Outside of Denver is one of America's most iconic music venues: a naturally-formed amphitheatre, millions of years in the making, that is today a stunning setting for concerts and yoga sessions. Correspondent Luke Burbank visits Red Rocks, and talks with members of the band The String Cheese Incident about the intensity and acoustics of a Red Rocks set.

For more info:

The writings of Jim Morrison are now collected in a new book containing his poetry, lyrics, and extracts from his journals. Harper Design

BOOKS: Collecting the words of Jim Morrison

When the lead singer of The Doors, Jim Morrison, died in 1971 at age 27, he left behind boxes filled with poetry, journals, and handwritten lyrics of what would become some of the era's most memorable songs. His sister, Anne Morrison Chewning, has now compiled material from his archive into a new book, "The Collected Works of Jim Morrison." Correspondent John Blackstone talked with Chewning, and with the two surviving members of The Doors – drummer John Densmore and guitarist Robby Krieger – about Morrison's impact as a writer and performer.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



Hydrangeas in Cape Cod, Mass. CBS News

FLOWERS: Nurturing the magic of hydrangeas

The big, bountiful blooms known as hydrangeas are abundant on Cape Cod, and available in hundreds of varieties. Correspondent Mo Rocca tiptoes through the hydrangeas, and talks with aficionados to learn the secrets to growing these showy summer shrubs.

For more info:



NATURE: In Utah, it's raining fish

Fish stocks in hundreds of isolated lakes high in the Utah mountains are replenished via a novel approach – from the air. Correspondent Conor Knighton profiles the team responsible for delivering fresh fish by airplane.

For more info:

Actor-director George Clooney. CBS News

MOVIES: George Clooney on his greatest reward

Actor-director George Clooney, who recently starred in the post-apocalyptic thriller "The Midnight Sky," talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about family, life during quarantine, and his career of playing "lovable crooks." He also answers the burning question: Does he really cut his own hair? (An earlier version of this story was originally broadcast on November 29, 2020.)

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Faith Salie: There's no "I" in "Team," but there is a "ME"

The "Sunday Morning" contributor says the increasingly indiscriminate use of the term "Team" among work colleagues can be self-serving to a team's "Leader." (Originally broadcast on February 23, 2020.)

For more info:

A new touring exhibition explores how ancient Greek and Roman art was actually decorated in brilliant colors, before subsequent generations washed the marble clean. "Gods in Color"

ART: Ancient sculptures reveal their true colors

Greek and Roman marble antiquities have traditionally been viewed as white, but recent scientific studies have shown that they were often painted with bright colors – a fact little discussed among art historians. Correspondent Martha Teichner explores how an accidental "whitewashing" of history has colored our view of ancient art.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



CBS News

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning), YouTube, and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!