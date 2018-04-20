This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 22)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox. The show also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and 1 p.m. ET.

COVER STORY: Spring cleaning

There are entire industries dedicated to helping Americans get rid of their stuff -- as well as where to put stuff we no longer have room for in our homes but can't bear to actually throw away. Barry Petersen reports.

ALMANAC: The first Earth Day

On April 22, 1970, Americans took part in a day aimed at protecting the only planet we call home. Jane Pauley reports.

REMEMBRANCES: Grave gardening

At The Woodlands, a mid-19th century cemetery that is a 54-acre oasis in Philadelphia, graves were designed to be planters. Today, volunteers cultivate a sense of history by tending to Victorian Era-style flowers at tombs erected "in the French style." Tony Dokoupil reports.

ON BROADWAY: "Carousel"

Rodgers and Hammerstein's glorious musical of a star-crossed romance of a carnival barker and the woman he marries, "Carousel," dates back to the mid-20th century. But the dancing in the new Broadway revival was created by a young choreographer who has become a 21st century sensation: 30-year old Justin Peck. Rita Braver reports.

CARS: The return of the "Bullitt" Mustang

Mark Strassmann reports on the journey of the car that starred in the Steve McQueen classic, "Bullitt," and the owner who jealously protected his prize, even refusing to sell the car to McQueen himself. Strassmann also talks with McQueen's costar Jacqueline Bisset about the very special appeal that the Highland Green 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback had (and continues to have) on movie audiences.

HARTMAN: A Facebook message that sparked hope

Steve Hartman visited Africa to investigate the story of how a suspicious Facebook message actually led to a friendship, and a publishing business that is investing in an impoverished community in Liberia.

GALLERY: "On the Road" in Liberia

How to donate to By D Grace of God



SUNDAY PROFILE: Pauley Perrette on life beyond "NCIS"

Actress Pauley Perrette's character from the series "NCIS," Forensic Specialist Abby Sciuto, is one of the best-loved crimefighters on TV. But now, Pauley's decided to leave the show, and after 15 years, she's having a hard time letting go.

Tracy Smith talked with Perrette about life beyond Abby -- from her long fascination with criminal science to the more than two dozen charities which she supports, including her pet charity, the Amanda Foundation, a non-profit animal rescue in Beverly Hills.

COMMENTARY: Barbara Bush

Presidential history Douglas Brinkley looks back on the life of the former first lady who passed away this week at age 92.

Barbara Bush (George Bush Presidential Library & Museum)

A SUNDAY DRIVE: Say "Cheese"

During the Cheesemonger Invitational, in San Francisco, cheesemongers from around the country compete to cut, wrap and pair cheeses. What makes someone a champion cheesemonger? Luke Burbank hopes to find out.

CALENDAR: Week of April 23

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at some notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



NATURE: Texas

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Professional wrestling icon Bruno Sammartino (Video)

WWE Hall of Famer "The Living Legend" Bruno Sammartino died on Wednesday, April 18, at age 82. In this 1985 interview with "Sunday Morning" correspondent Robert Lipsyte, the professional wrestling icon and his son, semi-professional wrestler David Sammartino, discuss his career and his legacy.

HONORS: Kesha on being named to Time's 100 Most Influential People list (Video)

The singer Kesha, who has spoken out against sexual assault and supported victims since before the #MeToo movement took hold, has been named to Time Magazine's 2018 list of the 100 Most Influential People. She told CBS News' Anthony Mason what the recognition, and the essay penned by singer Cyndi Lauper (with whom she performed at this year's Grammy Awards), means to her. Mason will profile Kesha on CBS' "Sunday Morning" May 6.

