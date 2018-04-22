Calendar: Week of April 23

Here's a look at the week ahead on our "Sunday Morning" Calendar:
On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, arrive in the U.S. for a three-day visit that will include White House talks and an address to a joint session of Congress.
Tuesday is actress and singer Barbra Streisand's 76th birthday -- not to mention Shirley MacLaine's 84th.
Wednesday sees a Supreme Court hearing on President Trump's so-called "travel ban" on foreign nationals from six majority-Muslim countries.
Thursday is Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day.
Friday kicks off the first weekend of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, featuring Sting as the first night headliner.
And Saturday's the night for the annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, with President Trump a no-show for the second straight year.