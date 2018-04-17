Barbara Bush 1925-2018

    • First lady, first mother

      A look back at the life of the former first lady – wife of the 41st President of the United States and mother of the 43rd.

      In this photo, former first lady Barbara Bush listens to her son, President George W. Bush, as he speaks at an event on social security reform in Orlando, Florida, March 18, 2005.

      Credit: Reuters

    • Barbara Pierce

      Barbara Pierce, age 7.

      Born on June, 8, 1925 in New York City, Barbara Pierce was the third of four children of Marvin Pierce, president of the magazine publishing company McCall, and Pauline Robinson Pierce, whose father was an Ohio State Supreme Court Associate Justice. 

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Young couple

      Barbara Pierce is pictured with George Herbert Walker Bush and George's youngest brother, Bucky, c. 1942.

      She met Bush, who was then a senior at Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass., at a 1941 Christmas dance. She would be his date at his senior prom.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • Barbara Pierce

      Barbara Pierce at Mansuring Beach Club in Rye, N.Y., 1943. 

      In 1943 she graduated from Ashley Hall boarding school in Charleston, S.C., and entered Smith College in Northampton, Mass. 

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Barbara Pierce

      A studio portrait, c. 1944.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Wedding picture

      Barbara Pierce left college following her freshman year, and married George Bush, then a Navy torpedo bomber pilot, while he was home on leave, in Rye, N.Y., January 6, 1945.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Wedding day

      Barbara Bush with her parents on her wedding day, in Rye, N.Y., January 6, 1945.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • The bride

      A bridal portrait of Barbara Pierce Bush, January 6, 1945.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Family

      George and Barbara Bush with their first two children, George W. and Pauline ("Robin"), at the rodeo grounds in Midland, Texas, October 1950. They would have four more children: John ("Jeb"), Neil, Marvin, and Dorothy ("Doro"). 

      Robin died of leukemia at age 3.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Campaign trail

      George Herbert Walker Bush poses with his wife Barbara during his campaign for Congress in the 1960s.

      Their settled life in Texas, where George Bush had worked in the oil industry, changed when he was elected to Congress in 1966. The family headed to Washington, D.C. - one of 29 moves that Barbara organized during their marriage, including one to Beijing, when he represented the U.S. as an envoy to China.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • United Nations

      An undated photo of George and Barbara Bush during his tenure as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations (1971-73).

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • China mission

      George and Barbara Bush are photographed in Beijing in 1974, when Bush served as the American Special Envoy to China.

      Credit: AFP/Getty Images

    • China

      Barbara Bush in China in early 1976.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • China

      George and Barbara Bush in China (c. 1974-76).

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • CIA swearing in

      Barbara Bush watches as George H.W. Bush is sworn in as the Director of the Central Intelligence Agency, January 30, 1976, in Washington.

      Credit: AFP/AFP/Getty Images

    • 1980 Republican convention

      Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan and his running mate George H.W. Bush are shown on the podium of Joe Louis Arena in Detroit, July 17, 1980, with Nancy Reagan and Barbara Bush.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Houston

      Vice President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush in Houston, November 1, 1987.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Kennebunkport

      Barbara Bush cooks for her family at their home at Walker's Point in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 7, 1988. 

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Kennebunkport

      Vice President George H.W. Bush and Barbara Bush in Kennebunkport, Maine, August 6, 1988.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Inauguration

      President Ronald Reagan and his wife Nancy Reagan, depart the Inauguration ceremony of his successor, President George H.W. Bush, and new first lady Barbara Bush on the Capitol steps in Washington, D.C., January 20, 1989. President Bush was sworn in as the nation's 41st president. 

      Credit: J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE/AP

    • Inaugural ball

      President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush attend inaugural festivities on January 20, 1989. 

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Marine One

      President George H.W. Bush, first lady Barbara Bush and dog Millie leave Marine One, March 12, 1989.

      As first lady Barbara would use her position to champion literacy to help improve society. She enjoyed enormous popularity, surpassing her husband's in public opinion polls. 

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Kennebunkport

      President George H.W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush with Millie at Walker's Point, Kennebunkport, Maine, August 18, 1989.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Visiting patients

      First lady Barbara Bush and Millie visit residents of Bethesda Retirement and Nursing Center in Chevy Chase, Maryland, February 27, 1990.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • First lady and Millie

      First lady Barbara Bush with Millie, April 10, 1990. That year she published "Millie's Book," giving a dog's-eye view of life in the White House.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Easter

      First lady Barbara Bush, with entertainers Shari Lewis and Lamb Chop, greet Easter visitors in the White House's China Room, April 16, 1990.

      Credit: George Bush Presidential Library & Museum

    • Presidential pets

      President George H. W. Bush and first lady Barbara Bush are greeted at the White House by their dogs Ranger and Millie, Nov. 6, 1990, in Washington, D.C.

      Credit: AP Photo/Barry Thumma

    • Former first ladies

      Former first ladies pose with first lady Barbara Bush on November 4, 1991. From left to right, seated: Lady Bird Johnson, widow of Lyndon Johnson; Pat Nixon, wife of Richard Nixon; Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy Carter; and Betty Ford, wife of Gerald Ford. Standing with Mrs. Bush is Nancy Reagan, wife of Ronald Reagan.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Republican National Convention

      President George H.W. Bush and Vice President Dan Quayle stand with their wives, Marilyn Quayle and first lady Barbara Bush, on the podium at the 1992 Republican National Convention.

      Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images

    • George Bush Presidential Library

      Former President George Bush kisses his wife Barbara on November 6, 1997, as the Rev. Billy Graham looks on, at the conclusion of the dedication ceremony of the George Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas.

      Credit: JOYCE NALTCHAYAN/AFP/Getty Images

    • Father and son

      President George W. Bush's chief photographer Eric Draper caught Barbara Bush snapping a picture of the two President Bushes on Jan. 28, 2001. "One thing I learned right off the bat," Draper said, "is that when you say, 'Mr. President,' they both turn around."

      Credit: Eric Draper/Bush Presidential Library

    • Bush family portrait

      President George W. Bush, first lady Laura Bush, former first lady Barbara Bush and former President George H.W. Bush sit surrounded by family in the Red Room of the White House January 6, 2005. Friends and family joined former President Bush and Barbara Bush in celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary at a dinner. 

      Also pictured: (From left) Georgia Grace Koch, Margaret Bush, Walker Bush, Marvin Bush, Jenna Bush, Doro Koch, Barbara Bush, Robert P. Koch, Pierce M. Bush, Maria Bush, Neil Bush, Ashley Bush, Sam LeBlond, Robert Koch, Nancy Ellis LeBlond, John Ellis Bush, Jr., Florida Gov. John Ellis "Jeb" Bush, Mandi Bush, George P. Bush, and Columba Bush. 

      Credit: Eric Draper/White House via Getty Images

    • Son's inaugural ball

      Former President George H. W. Bush jokes with his wife Barbara Bush during the Commander-In-Chief Ball January 20, 2005 in Washington, D.C. Their son George W. Bush was sworn in earlier in that day to serve his second term as President of the United States. 

      Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

    • Disaster relief

      Former President George Bush and his wife Barbara visit with Hurricane Katrina evacuees in the Reliant Center adjacent to the Astrodome in Houston, September 5, 2005.

      Credit: AP

    • George W. Bush Presidential Library

      President Barack Obama shares a laugh with former first lady Barbara Bush at the dedication of the George W. Bush Presidential Library on the campus of Southern Methodist University in Dallas, Texas on April 25, 2013.

      Credit: Charles Dharapak/AP

    • Campaigner

      In February 2016 Barbara Bush campaigned for her son, former Florida Governor Jeb Bush, before the Republican presidential primary in New Hampshire. 

      Credit: CBS News

    • First lady

      Former First Lady Barbara Pierce Bush died on Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at her home in Houston. She was 92. 

              
      Edited by CBSNews.com senior producer David Morgan

      Credit: Tom Pennington/Getty Images