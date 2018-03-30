"On the Road" in Liberia

Back
    Next
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia
    • "On the Road" in Liberia

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Steve Hartman traveled to Liberia to get the story of two men working to make a difference there, Joel Willie and Ben Taylor

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Joel's two youngest children. He's the father of seven.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Joel's oldest children making lunch.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      A Liberian boy sells pineapple in Monrovia.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      One of the women who received a microloan from Joel and Ben. She used it to open a market in her community.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      A school in West Point, Monrovia.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Steve talks to Joel about the first batch of photos he took.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Women in Joel's community thank Ben for the microloans he is helping fund in their community.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Ben flies the first drone in Joel's community. The kids loved it.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Some of the students who have gotten help from Joel and Ben, thanks to proceeds from the book "By D Grace of God," which features photographs taken by Joel.

      Credit: CBS Neas

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      A classroom full of students in Liberia.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      School children that received Ben and Joel's donations.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Steve Hartman, Joel Willie, and Ben Taylor.

      Credit: CBS News

    • "On the Road" in Liberia

      Steve Hartman with Joel Willie, Ben Taylor and members of the CBS Evening News team.

      Credit: CBS News