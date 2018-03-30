"On the Road" in Liberia

Steve Hartman traveled to Liberia to get the story of two men working to make a difference there, Joel Willie and Ben Taylor
Credit: CBS News
Joel's two youngest children. He's the father of seven.
Joel's oldest children making lunch.
A Liberian boy sells pineapple in Monrovia.
One of the women who received a microloan from Joel and Ben. She used it to open a market in her community.
A school in West Point, Monrovia.
Steve talks to Joel about the first batch of photos he took.
Women in Joel's community thank Ben for the microloans he is helping fund in their community.
Ben flies the first drone in Joel's community. The kids loved it.
Some of the students who have gotten help from Joel and Ben, thanks to proceeds from the book "By D Grace of God," which features photographs taken by Joel.
Credit: CBS Neas
A classroom full of students in Liberia.
School children that received Ben and Joel's donations.
Steve Hartman, Joel Willie, and Ben Taylor.
Steve Hartman with Joel Willie, Ben Taylor and members of the CBS Evening News team.