This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 2)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Host: Jane Pauley



COVER STORY: Senator John Fetterman

Jane Pauley reports.

For more info:

Pendleton Woolen Mills in Pendleton, Ore. CBS News

BUSINESS: Pendleton blankets: A thread to the past

Pendleton Woolen Mills, in Pendleton, Ore., has been part of the fabric of the community since the early 1900s. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at how the company's products, including its signature blankets, tell the story of the American West, as well as feature patterns honoring Native American traditions.

For more info:

Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images

SOCIAL MEDIA: Why TikTok faces bans In the U.S.

Every day about 150 million Americans use TikTok, a social media app that was developed in China. And that has security experts and lawmakers worried, because of how user data might be accessed by the Chinese Communist Party. Correspondent David Pogue looks at why plans to limit (or ban outright) TikTok are being debated – and how far they might go.

For more Info:



STAGE: Country music and corn: Inside the new musical comedy "Shucked"

For singer-songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, it's been a perfectly natural road from Nashville to Broadway, as they bring country music and "Hee Haw"-style humor to the Great White Way in the new musical comedy "Shucked." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Clark and McAnally; book writer Robert Horn; and stars Caroline Innerbichler and Alex Newell about collaborations, storytelling, and sharing joy and corny jokes with audiences.

To hear Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally perform "Maybe Love" from "Shucked," click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Shucked," now in previews at the Nederlander Theatre, New York City | Ticket info

brandyclarkmusic.com

Shane McAnally on Twitter and Instagram

carolineinnerbichler.com

Alex Newell on Twitter and Instagram



PASSAGE: In memoriam



FOOD: Re-creating the taste of a childhood lost in the Holocaust

Researching dishes in the archives of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum, James Beard Award-winning chef Alon Shaya found recipes scribbled on bits of paper, retrieved from Jewish ghettos and concentration camps during the Holocaust. Among the items rescued was a Hungarian family cookbook whose recipes brought back memories for Holocaust survivor Steven Fenves. Shaya and Fenves talk with correspondent Lee Cowan about how food can offer solace in the midst of suffering, and provide the imperative to remember.

For more info:



HARTMAN: Senior tech support



Correspondent Anthony Mason with singer-songwriter Neil Diamond. CBS News

MUSIC: Neil Diamond on "A Beautiful Noise," Parkinson's, and being thankful

The life of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond has been dramatized, "warts and all," in the Broadway musical "A Beautiful Noise." Diamond, now 82, talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about continuing to sing; his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (a condition for which he was, he says, long in denial); and about the calm that has moved in – finally - on "the hurricane of my life."

To listen to the Original Broadway Cast Album of "A Beautiful Noise" click on the audio player below:

For more info:

Hundreds of Israelis gather to protest against the government's plan to introduce judicial changes, seen by critics as an attempt to hamstring judicial authority in favor of the executive authority, in Tel Aviv, Israel, March 27, 2023. Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

COMMENTARY: Historian Yuval Noah Harari on the threat of dictatorship in Israel

In Israel, only the Supreme Court exists as a check against abusive government power. Now, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu makes moves to limit the Supreme Court's authority, Israelis are rising up to protect democracy. Historian Yuval Noah Harari, author of "Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind," discusses the crisis of authoritarian rule facing Israel today – and its potential fallout for America.

For more info:

CBS News

ART: Treasures of comic strip art

Bill Blackbeard was something of a superhero. During his lifetime, he collected and preserved 2.5 million ephemeral artifacts of comic strip art, including newspapers and Sunday color sections dating as far back as 1893. Treasures from his collection are now featured in a new exhibit, "Man Saves Comics," at the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum at Ohio State University. Correspondent Luke Burbank reports.

For more info:



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

"HERE COMES THE SUN": Actor Woody Harrelson and Venetian carnival masks (Video)

Actor Woody Harrelson sits down with Ben Mankiewicz to discuss his current projects, his religious upbringing, and his love for television. Then, Seth Doane travels to Venice, Italy, to learn about Venetian carnival masks.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download it here.)

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and Paramount+, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter; Facebook; Instagram; YouTube; TikTok; and at cbssundaymorning.com.

You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!