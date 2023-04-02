Michael Cohen on the Trump criminal indictment Former President Donald Trump faces approximately 30 counts in a criminal indictment that a New York grand jury voted on this week, connected to his alleged role in a "hush money" payment scheme that may have flouted campaign finance and accounting laws. CBS News chief election & campaign correspondent Robert Costa talks with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen, who was sentenced to three years for facilitating the payments at the heart of this indictment; and with CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman, about the legal landscape of this unprecedented case.