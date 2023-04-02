"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 4/2 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Pauley sits down with Sen. John Fetterman to discuss his recovery from major depression. Also: Anthony Mason interviews singer-songwriter Neil Diamond about his Parkinson's diagnosis, and the Broadway show based on his life, "A Beautiful Noise"; Robert Costa talks with former Trump attorney Michael Cohen about the former president's criminal indictment; Tracy Smith goes behind the scenes of the new Broadway musical comedy "Shucked"; Lee Cowan profiles a chef researching Jewish family recipes that survived the Holocaust; David Pogue examines why TikTok faces being banned in the U.S.; Conor Knighton delves into the history of Pendleton blankets; and Seth Doane dresses up to attend a masquerade ball in Venice.