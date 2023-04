"Shucked": Broadway, country music and corn For singer-songwriters Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, it's been a perfectly natural road from Nashville to Broadway, as they bring country music and "Hee Haw"-style humor to the Great White Way in the new musical comedy "Shucked." Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Clark and McAnally; book writer Robert Horn; and stars Caroline Innerbichler, Alex Newell and Kevin Cahoon about collaborations, storytelling, and sharing joy and corny jokes with audiences.