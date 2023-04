Neil Diamond on Parkinson's and "A Beautiful Noise" The life of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond has been dramatized, "warts and all," in the Broadway musical "A Beautiful Noise." Diamond, now 82, talks with correspondent Anthony Mason about continuing to sing; his diagnosis of Parkinson's disease (a condition for which he was, he says, long in denial); and about the calm that has - finally - moved into "the hurricane of my life."