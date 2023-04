Attending a masquerade ball in fairy-tale Venice The opulence of a masked ball in the Italian city of Venice during Carnival must be seen to be believed. Correspondent Seth Doane joins revelers, including a couple who traveled from Florida to attend a lavish costume party, "Il Ballo del Doge"; and talks with designer Antonia Sautter, who has created ever-more extravagant costumes for this Venetian tradition dating back centuries.