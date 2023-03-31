Neil Diamond on coming to terms with his Parkinson's diagnosis

Music legend Neil Diamond, who announced in 2018 that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease, says he's just coming to terms with his condition, in a revealing, emotional interview with correspondent Anthony Mason for "CBS Sunday Morning" to be broadcast Sunday, April 2 on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

In the wide-ranging interview, Diamond talks with Mason about his career; the current Broadway show based on his life, "A Beautiful Noise"; stepping back from touring; and adjusting to living with Parkinson's. The 82-year-old Diamond also tells Mason he was in denial for the first year or two after being diagnosed, and he wasn't ready to accept what the doctor told him.

"I'm still doing it. And I don't like it," Diamond said. "But … this is me; this is what I have to accept. And I'm willing to do it. And, okay, so this is the hand that God's given me, and I have to make the best of it, and so I am. I am."

Mason asks if there was a moment in this process when Diamond accepted his diagnosis.

"I think this has just been in the last few weeks," Diamond replied.

"Really?"

"But somehow, a calm has moved [into] the hurricane of my life, and things have gotten very quiet, as quiet as this recording studio. And I like it. I find that I like myself better. I'm easier on people. I'm easier on myself. And the beat goes on, and it will go on long after I'm gone."

Mason also asks Diamond about the hardest part of watching his life play out on the Broadway stage in "A Beautiful Noise," starring Will Swenson playing a young Diamond.

(Watch a preview clip below.)

"It was all pretty hard," Diamond said. "I was a little embarrassed. I was flattered, and I was scared."

"What were you scared of?"

"Being found out is the scariest thing you can hope, because we all have a façade," Diamond said. "And the truth be known to all of 'em. I'm not some big star. I'm just me."

