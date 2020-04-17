This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 19)

Host: Jane Pauley

COVER STORY: On the trail of COVID-19 – contact tracing the virus

Contact tracing – being able to pinpoint everyone with whom a contagious person has been in touch – is a fundamental part of managing infectious diseases. David Pogue reports on a historic new collaboration between two rival tech giants, Apple and Google, to develop a means by which infected people may trace whom they've been in contact with via their smartphones.

For more info:

A drive-thru food bank. CBS News

CHARITY: A run on food banks

Food banks are struggling to find new ways to help record numbers of Americans who are out of work during the pandemic, adding to the millions who already experience food insecurity. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger talks with food pantries whose work in their communities is being strained – by increased demand, costlier supplies, and a reduced workforce – and yet has never been more valuable.

For more info:



COMMERCE: Drive-thru diagnostics

The drive-thru, that symbol of American excess, or efficiency (or laziness), is now the means by which many are being tested for the novel coronavirus. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the history of car-culture commerce with Adam Chandler, author of "Drive-Thru Dreams"; and visits a southern California parking lot that is now a drive-thru doctor's office, where Dr. Matthew Abinante tests for COVID-19 infections.

For more info:



SUNDAY PROFILE: Randy Newman

Correspondent John Blackstone gets in-tune with the singer and composer whose music always lifts our spirits.

For more info:



CORRECTIONS: The COVID-19 crisis behind bars

Jails and prisons can be toxic breeding grounds for COVID-19. And because prison staff are as vulnerable, if not more so, than the incarcerated, an outbreak behind prison walls will likely spread to the community beyond. With confinement and social distancing mostly incompatible, "Sunday Morning" Special Contributor Ted Koppel talks with former inmates and social justice advocates about addressing the pandemic crisis inside the nation's corrections facilities.

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Facing grief

Jason Rosenthal, the subject of a viral 2017 New York Times column titled "You May Want to Marry My Husband," written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal as she was dying from ovarian cancer, talks about the grieving process, and how to overcome the isolation and sense of tremendous loss that have become familiar states during the pandemic.

See also:

"Modern Love: You May Want to Marry My Husband" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal (New York Times)

For more info:

New Orleans during the coronavirus pandemic, April 13, 2020. CHRIS GRANGER/Times-Picayune

PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Life in New Orleans during coronavirus

"Sunday Morning" presents a snapshot of life in a time of pandemic, featuring the work of photojournalist Chris Granger of the Times-Picayune newspaper.

GALLERY: New Orleans, before and after

Photographer Sophia Germer, of the Times-Picayune, offers a view of the effect of coronavirus on the Big Easy.



FASHION: Dressing down

In these anxious times, when people may be gravitating to comfort food, those living in self-isolation may be drawn to wearing comfort clothes, while revealing their lockdown sartorial choices on Instagram. Nancy Giles talks with designer Michael Kors and Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan about what homebound people are now wearing; how donning a favorite blazer, dress or pair of sneakers can boost confidence; and why we're seeing a spike in the sales of pajamas.

For more info:

Contributor Faith Salie gets to the root of the problem with regards to do-it-yourself hair coloring. CBS News

STYLE: Coping with a hairy situation by applying DIY hair color

Life during lockdown is not all black-and-white – it's gray! But as Faith Salie discovers, gaining a touch of control in your out-of-control life may be rooted in coloring your own hair.

For more info:

A view of Mo Rocca's house, courtesy of Zoom. CBS News





COMMUNICATION: Background report

Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at how video conferencing has pulled back the curtain on our private lives, offering everyone a peek into our homes.



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: Week 5 sanity check

We get a status report on the comedian's quarantine with his wife and five children.

See also:

For more info:



TELEVISION: "Mrs. America"

Correspondent Erin Moriarty meets the all-star cast of "Mrs. America," a new series about the women who fought for, and against, the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, including Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Tracy Ullman, Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, John Slattery and Margo Martindale.

To watch a trailer for "Mrs. America" click on the video player below:

For more info:

"Mrs. America" is streaming now on FX on Hulu

Artist Kadir Nelson at work. CBS News

ART: Artist Kadir Nelson's response to pandemic

Painters often take moments in history and capture them on canvas, and the current COVID-19 crisis is no exception. The paint is barely dry on one work by artist Kadir Nelson, who revealed his painting "After the Storm," a celebration of the strength of the human spirit, to correspondent Lee Cowan.

For more info:



IN MEMORIAM: Some ... of many: Those we've lost to coronavirus

"Sunday Morning" remembers victims of the pandemic.



NATURE: TBD



WEB EXCLUSIVES:

Actor Brian Dennehy in 2007. CBS News

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Brian Dennehy on the best part of acting | Watch Video

Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Brian Dennehy died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 81. In this interview originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on June 10, 2007, Dennehy talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about his remarkable career, from playing Macbeth as a 13-year-old, to his roles in such popular films as "First Blood" and "Cocoon," to his acclaimed work as one of the stage's leading interpreters of Eugene O'Neill and Arthur Miller.



The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!