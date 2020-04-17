This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 19)

Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: On the trail of COVID-19 – contact tracing the virus
Contact tracing – being able to pinpoint everyone with whom a contagious person has been in touch – is a fundamental part of managing infectious diseases. David Pogue reports on a historic new collaboration between two rival tech giants, Apple and Google, to develop a means by which infected people may trace whom they've been in contact with via their smartphones.
For more info:
- Apple
- Dr. Louise Ivers, director, Center for Global Health, Massachusetts General Hospital
- Partners in Health, Boston
CHARITY: A run on food banks
Food banks are struggling to find new ways to help record numbers of Americans who are out of work during the pandemic, adding to the millions who already experience food insecurity. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger talks with food pantries whose work in their communities is being strained – by increased demand, costlier supplies, and a reduced workforce – and yet has never been more valuable.
For more info:
- Feeding America | Donate
- Long Island Cares, New York | Donate
- Trinity Jubilee Center, Lewiston, Maine | Donate
- St. Mary's Nutrition Center, Lewiston, Maine | Donate
- Second Harvest Food Bank, Irvine, Calif. | Donate
COMMERCE: Drive-thru diagnostics
The drive-thru, that symbol of American excess, or efficiency (or laziness), is now the means by which many are being tested for the novel coronavirus. Correspondent Tracy Smith looks at the history of car-culture commerce with Adam Chandler, author of "Drive-Thru Dreams"; and visits a southern California parking lot that is now a drive-thru doctor's office, where Dr. Matthew Abinante tests for COVID-19 infections.
For more info:
- Dr. Matthew Abinante, Elevated Health, Huntington Beach, Calif. | COVID-19 Testing
- "Drive-Thru Dreams: A Journey Through the Heart of America's Fast-Food Kingdom" by Adam Chandler (Flatiron Books), in Hardcover, Trade Paperback, eBook and Audio formats, available via Amazon
SUNDAY PROFILE: Randy Newman
Correspondent John Blackstone gets in-tune with the singer and composer whose music always lifts our spirits.
For more info:
CORRECTIONS: The COVID-19 crisis behind bars
Jails and prisons can be toxic breeding grounds for COVID-19. And because prison staff are as vulnerable, if not more so, than the incarcerated, an outbreak behind prison walls will likely spread to the community beyond. With confinement and social distancing mostly incompatible, "Sunday Morning" Special Contributor Ted Koppel talks with former inmates and social justice advocates about addressing the pandemic crisis inside the nation's corrections facilities.
For more info:
- "Ear Hustle" podcast by Earlonne Woods
- Adnan Khan, executive director, Re:Store Justice
- piperkerman.com
COMMENTARY: Facing grief
Jason Rosenthal, the subject of a viral 2017 New York Times column titled "You May Want to Marry My Husband," written by Amy Krouse Rosenthal as she was dying from ovarian cancer, talks about the grieving process, and how to overcome the isolation and sense of tremendous loss that have become familiar states during the pandemic.
See also:
- "Modern Love: You May Want to Marry My Husband" by Amy Krouse Rosenthal (New York Times)
For more info:
- "My Wife Said You May Want to Marry Me: A Memoir" by James B. Rosenthal (HarperCollins), in Hardcover, eBook, Large Print and Audio formats, available April 21 via Amazon
PHOTOS OF THE WEEK: Life in New Orleans during coronavirus
"Sunday Morning" presents a snapshot of life in a time of pandemic, featuring the work of photojournalist Chris Granger of the Times-Picayune newspaper.
GALLERY: New Orleans, before and after
Photographer Sophia Germer, of the Times-Picayune, offers a view of the effect of coronavirus on the Big Easy.
FASHION: Dressing down
In these anxious times, when people may be gravitating to comfort food, those living in self-isolation may be drawn to wearing comfort clothes, while revealing their lockdown sartorial choices on Instagram. Nancy Giles talks with designer Michael Kors and Washington Post fashion critic Robin Givhan about what homebound people are now wearing; how donning a favorite blazer, dress or pair of sneakers can boost confidence; and why we're seeing a spike in the sales of pajamas.
For more info:
- Michael Kors
- Bloomingdale's
- Fashion critic Robin Givhan, The Washington Post
- Laura Lippman on Instagram
STYLE: Coping with a hairy situation by applying DIY hair color
Life during lockdown is not all black-and-white – it's gray! But as Faith Salie discovers, gaining a touch of control in your out-of-control life may be rooted in coloring your own hair.
For more info:
- Balayage by Nancy Braun, Beverly Hills, Calif.
- Madison Reed
- Kim Serratore: Serratore Styles (tumblr)
COMMUNICATION: Background report
Correspondent Mo Rocca looks at how video conferencing has pulled back the curtain on our private lives, offering everyone a peek into our homes.
COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: Week 5 sanity check
We get a status report on the comedian's quarantine with his wife and five children.
See also:
- Week 1: Family life under lockdown
- Week 2: Life in quarantine is like a sitcom
- Week 3: Spring arrives!
- Week 4: Lessons from "distance learning"
For more info:
- jimgaffigan.com
- Follow @JimGaffigan on Twitter
- Watch "Dinner with the Gaffigans" on YouTube
TELEVISION: "Mrs. America"
Correspondent Erin Moriarty meets the all-star cast of "Mrs. America," a new series about the women who fought for, and against, the Equal Rights Amendment in the 1970s, including Cate Blanchett, Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, Tracy Ullman, Sarah Paulson, Elizabeth Banks, John Slattery and Margo Martindale.
To watch a trailer for "Mrs. America" click on the video player below:
For more info:
- "Mrs. America" is streaming now on FX on Hulu
ART: Artist Kadir Nelson's response to pandemic
Painters often take moments in history and capture them on canvas, and the current COVID-19 crisis is no exception. The paint is barely dry on one work by artist Kadir Nelson, who revealed his painting "After the Storm," a celebration of the strength of the human spirit, to correspondent Lee Cowan.
For more info:
IN MEMORIAM: Some ... of many: Those we've lost to coronavirus
"Sunday Morning" remembers victims of the pandemic.
NATURE: TBD
WEB EXCLUSIVES:
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Brian Dennehy on the best part of acting | Watch Video
Two-time Tony Award-winning actor Brian Dennehy died on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at the age of 81. In this interview originally broadcast on "Sunday Morning" on June 10, 2007, Dennehy talked with correspondent Martha Teichner about his remarkable career, from playing Macbeth as a 13-year-old, to his roles in such popular films as "First Blood" and "Cocoon," to his acclaimed work as one of the stage's leading interpreters of Eugene O'Neill and Arthur Miller.
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:30 a.m. ET and at 1 p.m. ET.
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!