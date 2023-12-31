The year in review: Top news stories of 2023 month-by-month

January began with turmoil in the U.S. House of Representatives, with Kevin McCarthy requiring 15 ballots to be elected speaker.

He lasted nine months.

In February, the U.S. Air Force shot down a Chinese spy balloon that had drifted across North American airspace. Officials later concluded with high certainty that the balloon never transmitted any intelligence to China.

In March, former President Donald Trump was indicted in New York, the first of his four criminal indictments this past year.

In April, a trove of classified Pentagon documents began circulating on internet message boards. Twenty-one-year-old airman Jack Teixeira was arrested and charged with the leaks.

May brought the coronation of Charles III and Camilla as king and queen of the United Kingdom. Dress code? Formal.

June saw two tragedies at sea: The implosion of the Titan submersible killed five; and the sinking of a fishing trawler off the Greek coast killed more than 500 migrants.

The "Barbenheimer" phenomenon shattered box office records in July, drawing fans to theaters in droves, and in style.

Wildfires ripped across the Hawaiian island of Maui in August, leaving 100 dead.

In September, the United Auto Workers began a strike against the "Big Three" auto makers, resulting in a record 25% wage increase over the next four-and-a-half years.

The militant Palestinian group Hamas attacked Israel in October, setting off a bloody conflict now nearing the end of its third month.

The Texas Rangers won baseball's World Series in November, defeating the Arizona Diamondbacks for their first championship in franchise history.

And at December's United Nations Climate Change conference, nearly 200 countries agreed to transition away from fossil fuels. A hopeful crowd cheered the announcement.



