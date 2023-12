Palestinian pastor on war in Gaza: "It feels that even God is silent" The Rev. Munther Isaac, a Palestinian Christian in Bethlehem, says that, after nearly three months of death, destruction and shattered lives on both sides of the Israeli-Hamas war, there is no Christmas in the city traditionally viewed as the birthplace of Jesus. Correspondent Imtiaz Tyab reports on the somberness of Christmas 2023, from holy sites empty of pilgrims, to the despair felt by those caught in the conflict.