Hamas' tunnels: Piercing a battleground beneath Gaza

All the normal tactics of warfare change in the environment of tunnels that the terrorist group Hamas has dug beneath the Gaza Strip, extending an estimated 300 miles. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with experts about the difficulties Israeli military forces face trying to attack and navigate the tunnel network, and about the technologies being developed in the U.S., including autonomous robots, to take on an enemy underground.
