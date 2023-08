Survivor of Maui wildfire: "Everything we had in the past is gone" One of the deadliest wildfires in the United States in recent years leveled homes and businesses on the lush Hawaiian island of Maui this past Tuesday. Correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti reports on how residents and tourists were caught off-guard by the fast-moving flames, turning postcard-perfect Lahaina into ruins, as officials warn the number of dead could rise significantly in the weeks to come.