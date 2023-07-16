"Oppenheimer," the father of the atomic bomb In his latest film, "Oppenheimer," director Christopher Nolan examines the efforts of physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in the race to build the atomic bomb that ended World War II. What happened after the war proved to be an entirely different power struggle, as Oppenheimer was accused of being a Russian agent. CBS News national security correspondent David Martin talks with Nolan, and with Kai Bird, co-author of the Pulitzer Prize-winning biography, "American Prometheus." He also visits Los Alamos and the Trinity site - Ground Zero for when the world changed.