Prospects of Mideast peace in the midst of horrifying violence The unimaginable barbarity of the surprise attack on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas has dimmed the prospect of peace between Israelis and Palestinians. Yet, Israel has been making progress in rapprochement talks with Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia. Correspondent Seth Doane talks with New Yorker magazine contributor Robin Wright about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's response to the Hamas attacks, and with former Israeli Ambassador Michael Oren about his hope for the future.