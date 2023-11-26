More Hamas-held hostages freed, as are Palestinian prisoners After 50 days of captivity in the Gaza Strip, 17 more hostages, taken by the terror group Hamas, were released last night under the temporary cease-fire the United States helped broker. Correspondent Holly Williams reports from Tel Aviv on a cathartic moment of joy for Israel, as hostages are reunited with loved ones; and on celebrations in the West Bank, where former Palestinian prisoners – freed under the same deal – were welcomed home.