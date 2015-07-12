Photos show widespread devastation after Maui wildfires
Hawaii Gov. Josh Green said that it's likely the largest natural disaster in the state's history.
The rock legend says the "main priority is the safety of our dear staff and team members."
About 40 patients came in seeking treatment Tuesday night amid the fires, Dr. Art Chasen, trauma surgeon and trauma medical director of Maui Health, told CBS News.
The devastating wildfires have killed at least 55 people.
Dozens of people were killed in the Maui fires, and many are still missing, authorities said.
Here are some organizations accepting donations to assist victims of the disastrous wildfires on the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Airlines, hotels and homesharing sites are implementing flexible rebooking and cancellation policies.
Lahaina was once the capital of Hawaii — home to historic buildings and an iconic banyan tree.
Before-and-after images reveal the scale of destruction from the fast-moving wildfires that devastated the island of Maui, killing dozens.
At least 55 people have lost their lives and the toll is expected to climb. The historic town of Lahaina has been devastated.
Dry conditions and strong wind caused wildfires to start on the Big Island and Maui, where blazes spread in Lahaina as well as inland.
The wind-whipped wildfires even led some to jump into a harbor and the Coast Guard said it rescued 14.
Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation months after a shooter using a high-powered rifle killed seven and injured dozens on Independence Day 2022 in Highland Park.
Weiss, the top federal prosecutor in Delaware since 2018, has been investigating Hunter Biden since 2019.
A year after key legislation was signed by President Biden, the Navy has only begun processing fewer than a fifth of almost 93,000 claims, and no settlements have been paid.
Iran claims that no restrictions will be imposed on frozen assets released to Tehran, an assertion at odds with statements by U.S. officials.
While RICO cases are nothing new in Fulton County, experts say pursuing such a case against a former president would be unprecedented.
The age group that saw the largest percentage increase in suicides last year was adults 65 years or older.
A metro Atlanta doctor and a Clayton County hospital are facing a lawsuit after the delivery of a baby in July that went horribly wrong.
Back-to-school season is a great time for kids to get an eye exam, doctors say, specially since school screenings can miss kids with vision problems.
TikTok influencer Shani Tran, who is a licensed therapist and the founder of "The Shani Project," a mental health service provider, joins "CBS Mornings" to share her journey as a full-time influencer and provides valuable insights on selecting the right therapist.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed officials in charge of military conscription across every region of the country, citing corruption allegations.
China has detained a worker from a military industrial group on suspicion of spying for the CIA, adding to the list of accusations of espionage between Beijing and Washington.
In a brief statement, a spokesman for U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres said all "available information suggests that all five colleagues are in good health."
Scientists are now trying to solve the mystery of why it sheltered behind a fortress of defensive spikes.
Gunty's debut novel, set in a downtrodden city inspired by her hometown of South Bend, Indiana, was the National Book Award winner for fiction.
Sixty people were treated for mild eye and throat irritation after pepper spray was reportedly used. The concert took place at the Circus Maximus, a vast Roman archeological site.
"CBS Mornings" share's soul pop artist's Lloyiso's single, "Give a Little Kindness," for Mixtape Moments.
Many believe hip-hop was born 50 years ago, on August 11, 1973, at a party in the Bronx. Adriana Diaz takes a look at the music genre's impact on dance over the years.
Application to collect part of Meta's $725 million settlement is simple, requiring only a few minutes to fill out.
Disney is raising the price of streaming services Hulu and Disney+ again this fall. Alex Weprin, media and business writer for The Hollywood Reporter, has more on the current state of the streaming industry.
High-tech robotic vehicles that utilize artificial intelligence could soon be scouring the deep sea floor for minerals needed to make batteries for electric vehicles. Ben Tracy has more.
PayPal is making a major investment in its crypto strategy, introducing its own stablecoin called PayPalUSD or "PYUSD." Stablecoin is a type of cryptocurrency with its value tied to another commodity, in this case, the U.S. dollar. Hannah Lang, financial technology correspondent at Reuters, joined CBS News to talk about the new offering.
Virgin Galactic launched its first space tourism mission Thursday with an 80-year-old former British Olympian and a mother and daughter from Antigua and Barbuda onboard. Alain A. Grenier, a professor in the School of Management at the University of Quebec, joined CBS News to discuss some of the possible downsides of the flight.
At least 55 people have died in the wildfires that have ravaged Hawaii and around 1,000 are still missing. The historic town of Lahaina was almost completely destroyed by fire. Dr. Eric Kennedy, associate professor of disaster and emergency management at York University in Toronto, joined CBS News to discuss the environmental conditions that fueled the destruction.
Scientists identified a new species of whale from 41 million years ago. It's estimated to have been around 8 feet long and weighed about 412 pounds.
The wildfires on Hawaii's Maui island have killed dozens of people and destroyed structures, including Lahaina resident Aaron Diaz's family business. Diaz explains the current situation on Maui and how people can help.
The deadly fires burning in Maui are being fueled by winds from Hurricane Dora. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren explains.
Video of the brawl circulated on social media and put a national spotlight on Alabama's capital city.
Shakur was gunned down in 1996 while waiting at a red light near the Las Vegas Strip in a BMW driven by Death Row Records founder Marion "Suge" Knight.
A grand jury voted to indict the 17-year-old high school student for second-degree murder as a hate crime.
Russia has launched its first spacecraft to the surface of the moon in nearly half a century. The Luna-25 mission, seeking to put a robotic lander on the south pole of the moon, is expected to land as early as August 21, after India launched its own spacecraft to the lunar south pole last month. CBS News space consultant Bill Harwood has more.
A rocket carrying a lunar landing craft blasted off on Russia's first moon mission in nearly 50 years, racing to land ahead of an Indian spacecraft.
Virgin Galactic's first space flight with paying passengers aboard launched Thursday. CBS News space analyst William Harwood joins us with coverage of the VSS Unity Rocket and the three paying customers aboard.
Virgin Galactic's seventh sub-orbital spaceflight included three space tourists, its first fully commercial passengers.
About 50 to 100 meteors from the Perseids can be seen per hour under ideal conditions, according to NASA.
How prosecutors made the case that the Wisconsin man killed his parents Bart and Krista Halderson in July 2021.
On Nov. 11, 2012, Jake Nolan accompanied his psychiatrist cousin to a NYC Home Depot where she purchased a sledgehammer; 24 hours later, it became a key piece of evidence in a crime that ended with Nolan and her ex-lover in the hospital.
A look back at the esteemed personalities who've left us this year, who'd touched us with their innovation, creativity and humanity.
When a young mother disappears in Columbia, Missouri, investigators use DNA from a tree to help solve the mystery of what happened to her.
As soon as Schanda Handley was rescued, she told police she believed her estranged husband was behind her kidnapping. See the evidence that convinced investigators he was responsible.
At least 55 people are dead after wildfires ripped through Hawaii this week, and hundreds of homes and businesses on the island of Maui have been left in ashes. Alice Lee, chair of the Maui County Council, tells CBS News she lost cellphone and internet service during the disaster.
As we head into the fall, it's time to tackle that back-to-school shopping list -- and this year, parents are expected to shell out a record amount of money on supplies. CBS News' Haley Ott has tips on ways to save.
The Republican presidential candidates are coming to the Iowa State Fair in a bid to woo voters in the first-in-the-nation caucus state. CBS News political director Fin Gómez has more on what to expect from the fair.
Mandatory evacuations are in effect in parts of Ukraine's Kharkiv region as Russian forces ramp up their air assault. And in Zaporizhzhia, Ukrainian officials say, a Russian missile killed at least one person when it hit a hotel. CBS News foreign correspondent Ramy Inocencio reports from Lviv.
This is the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, a genre that has had a major impact on American culture, influencing fashion, art and social movements. Multi-platinum musician and entrepreneur Earl Stevens, otherwise known as E-40, joined CBS News to talk about the milestone.