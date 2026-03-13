Watch live: Gov. Whitmer, law enforcement provide update on Detroit-area synagogue attack

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to participate in a law enforcement briefing Friday morning on the attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, Michigan.

First responders from Oakland County are also expected to attend.

West Bloomfield Police Chief Dale Young said law enforcement responded to an "active shooter situation" at about 12:19 p.m., and field officers arrived at the scene within five minutes. Authorities said the suspect rammed his vehicle into the building.

The suspect, who was later identified by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security as Ayman Mohamad Ghazali of Dearborn Heights, died at the scene.

Law enforcement vehicles are seen parked outside Temple Israel guarding the scene in West Bloomfield, Michigan, on March 13, 2026, after an person identified as Ayman Ghazali drove a vehicle into the building. A 41-year-old man was killed on March 12 after ramming his pickup truck into a synagogue on the outskirts of Detroit, Michigan, causing a blaze and triggering a huge police response. JEFF KOWALSKY /AFP via Getty Images

While none of the students and staff at an early childhood center at Temple Israel were injured, about 30 law enforcement officers were treated for smoke inhalation.

There was a series of briefings on the scene on Thursday in the aftermath of the attack, including a formal press conference in the evening with reports from Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard and other officials.

During that Thursday evening update, federal authorities said the attack is being investigated as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."