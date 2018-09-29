Sunday: Cotton, Klobuchar, Zarif, Lewis

Along party lines, the Senate Judiciary Committee voted Friday to advance Judge Brett Kavanaugh's nomination, but with a caveat: the FBI will investigate allegations of decades-old sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh.

The move caps an extraordinarily messy week for a confirmation that had once seemed all but inevitable, with GOP leaders delaying the floor vote to next week. In the wake of Thursday's wrenching testimony from Christine Blasey Ford, Kavanaugh's nomination now lies at the mercy of a handful of swing votes in the Senate, whose decisions may be ultimately decided by the FBI's forthcoming "supplemental investigation."

Though away from Washington, President Trump this week made clear he was following Kavanaugh's confirmation fight closely.

On Wednesday, the president declared his sympathy for his Supreme Court pick, citing his experience having "had a lot of false charges made against me." But late Friday President Trump reversed course, conceding to pressure that he direct the FBI to probe Kavanaugh allegations.

President Trump was in New York, where it was America's turn to chair the powerful United Nations Security Council for the first time of his presidency.

The president seized the opportunity to target Tehran, accusing Iranian leaders of sowing "chaos, death and destruction" across the globe. His frustration extends also to America's European allies, who this week struck a deal with Iran in defiance of Trump administration threats.

Also this week, the president postponed his meeting with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein wanting to not "interfere" with the Kavanaugh hearing. Rosenstein will also meet privately with House leadership to discuss last week's bombshell reports that he had considered secretly recording the president.

Molly Ball (@mollyesque), National Political Correspondent for Time Magazine



