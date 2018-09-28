Rosenstein agrees to meet with members of Congress

Reporting by CBS News' Paula Reid

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has agreed to meet with House leadership following reports that he had discussed secretly recording the president, CBS News correspondent Paula Reid reports.

Rosenstein spoke with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte Thursday night and agreed to the meeting. Rosenstein has not agreed to a hearing or an interview, just a meeting, Reid reports.

President Trump was scheduled to meet with Rosenstein on the matter Thursday, but that meeting was postponed to focus on the Senate hearing of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. Mr. Trump and Rosenstein have already spoken about the the New York Times story claiming Rosenstein brought up the 25th Amendment and the possibility of taping the president. A Justice Department official claimed Rosenstein made the comments sarcastically.

On Friday morning, House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows, R-North Carolina, tweeted that House leadership has agreed to have a behind-closed-doors meeting with Rosenstein. He threatened to subpoena Rosenstein if he doesn't show.

Reid reports that Rosenstein's conversation with Goodlatte took place before Meadow's subpoena threat, but that tweet has not changed Rosenstein's willingness to meet.

It is unclear yet when such a meeting might take place, or if it will include Democrats as well as Republicans.

— This is a developing story and will be updated